Conservative media offers mixed messages on COVID-19 vaccine

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2019, file photo Fox News host Sean Hannity speaks during a taping of his show, "Hannity," in New York. Skepticism about the COVID-19 vaccination is a common theme in media appealing to conservatives, despite assurances from doctors and scientists that the vaccine is safe and effective. On Fox News Channel on Monday, July 19, host Sean Hannity looked straight into the camera to deliver a clear message: “It absolutely makes sense for many Americans to get vaccinated. I believe in science. I believe in the science of vaccinations.” Yet Hannity followed up his statement by interviewing a woman protesting her college’s requirement that students be vaccinated, a segment appealing to people skeptical of the immunization push.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)