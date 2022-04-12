Hollywood, foreign film productions reach record high in Canada in COVID's first year

Pedestrians walk past a film set for the movie "Deadpool 2" in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday August 15, 2017. Canada's film and T.V. industry remained afloat at the height of the pandemic, experiencing only a 5 per cent slump in the number of productions between April 2020 and March last year, a report out today says.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck