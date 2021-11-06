'Stop the show!' Houston concertgoers describe chaos

In this frame grab from video, Ariel, left, and Shawn Little, of New York, talk about their experience at the Astroworld music festival. The crowd at the Houston music festival on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, suddenly surged toward the stage during a performance by rapper Travis Scott, squeezing fans so tightly together that they could not breathe or move their arms and killing multiple people in the chaos. (Shawn Little via AP)