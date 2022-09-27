Immigrant drama 'Riceboy Sleeps' hits festival circuit buoyed by TIFF acclaim

Director Anthony Shim and actress Choi Seung-yoon, of the film "Riceboy Sleeps," are photographed in Toronto on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Freshly anointed as a filmmaker to watch by the Toronto International Film Festival, Anthony Shim brings his celebrated mother-son drama “Riceboy Sleeps” to a hometown crowd at the Vancouver International Film Festival this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul