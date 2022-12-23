Thom Bell, an architect of 1970s Philadelphia soul, dies

FILE - Musicians Kenneth Gamble, left, Leon Huff, center, and Thom Bell stand together at Gamble and Huff Music, on Broad Street, in Philadelphia, on Thursday, May 30, 2013. Bell, the Grammy-winning producer, writer and arranger who helped perfect the “Sound of Philadelphia” of the 1970s with the inventive, orchestral settings of such hits as the Spinners’ “I’ll Be Around” and the Stylistics’ “Betcha by Golly, Wow,” has died at age 79. Bell's wife, Vanessa Bell, said that he died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at his home in Bellingham, Washington, after a lengthy illness. (Stephanie Aaronson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)