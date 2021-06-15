'Gone Girl' actor Lisa Banes dies 10 days after hit-and-run

FILE - Actress Lisa Banes attends the opening night gala world premiere of "Gone Girl" during the 52nd New York Film Festival in New York on Sept. 26, 2014,. The "Gone Girl" and "Cocktail" actor has died after being injured in a hit-and-run accident in New York. A police spokesperson says the 65-year-old Banes died Monday, June 15, 2021, at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital. She was struck by a scooter or motorcycle while crossing a street on June 4. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)