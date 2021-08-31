9/11 doc 'Chief' preserves FDNY history on screen and beyond

This undated photo, provided by the Fire Department of New York, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, shows Bill Feehan, the department's first deputy commissioner, who was the highest-ranking New York City fire official killed on 9/11. "Chief," a new documentary about Feehan airing on public television stations and in-person screenings around the 20th anniversary of the attack, is part of a major new push to preserve the history of the fire department he loved. (Fire Department of New York via AP)