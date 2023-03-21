Lawyers: Dispute over Van Gogh art in Detroit is settled

FILE - Visitors file past the Van Gogh painting "Une Liseuse De Romans", also known as "The Novel Reader", during the Van Gogh in America exhibit at the Detroit Institute of Arts, on Jan. 11, 2023, in Detroit. A deal has been reached over control of the 1888 painting by Vincent van Gogh, lawyers said, weeks after the custody fight created public buzz and much tension near the end of a rare U.S. exhibition in Detroit. Brokerarte Capital Partners LLC, which claims to own “The Novel Reader,” told a federal appeals court that it reached a confidential settlement with the unnamed lender who had made the art available to the Detroit Institute of Arts. (Andy Morrison/Detroit News via AP, File)