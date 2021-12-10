Michael Nesmith, the Monkee for all seasons, dies at 78

FILE - Members of The Monkees, clockwise from bottom center, Micky Dolenz, Davy Jones, Mike Nesmith and Peter Tork arrive at Tokyo International Airport on Sept. 30, 1968. Nesmith, the guitar-strumming member of the 1960s, made-for-television rock band The Monkees, died at home Friday of natural causes, his family said in a statement. He was 78. (AP Photo/T. Sakakibara, File)