Books on long-term care, economic structural changes among Donner Prize nominees

Mark Carney smiles as he arrives for Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak's speech at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. This year's Donner Prize short list includes books on topics including elder care and economics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Alberto Pezzali

TORONTO - This year's Donner Prize short list includes books on topics including the crisis in long-term care and economic structural changes.

Organizers named five finalists on Tuesday for the $50,000 award for the best public policy book by a Canadian.

Columnist André Picard is in the running for his book "Neglected No More: The Urgent Need to Improve the Lives of Canada’s Elders in the Wake of a Pandemic."

Mark Carney, the former governor of the Bank of Canada, is nominated for "Value(s): Building a Better World for All," while consultant Carol Anne Hilton earned a nod for "Indigenomics: Taking a Seat at the Economic Table."

Rounding out the short list are Carleton University associate professor Stephanie Carvin's "Stand On Guard: Reassessing Threats to Canada's National Security" and "Innovation in Real Places: Strategies for Prosperity in an Unforgiving World" by Dan Breznitz, chair of innovation studies at the Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy.

The award will be handed out at a gala dinner in Toronto on May 31.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2022.

