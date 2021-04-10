Fellow SNL writer remembers Anne Beatts as courageous, witty

FILE - Anne Beatts arrives at the premiere of "Live from New York!" in Los Angeles on June 10, 2015. Beatts, a groundbreaking comedy writer who was on the original staff of “Saturday Night Live” and later created the cult sitcom “Square Pegs,” died Wednesday, April 7, at her home in West Hollywood, California, according to her close friend Rona Kennedy. She was 74. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)