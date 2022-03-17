Iranian pop star Googoosh wows Dubai despite Tehran's outcry

Iranian pop star Googoosh performs during a concert at the Dubai Expo 2020, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Iranian pop diva and national icon Googoosh delivered old hits and songs from her new album to a packed stadium on Thursday in Dubai — just across the Persian Gulf from her home that had banned her from singing for 21 years and where authorities to this day continue to protest her performances. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)