UK's royal swan census resumes on river after pandemic pause

A view of a Swan Upper by a traditional rowing skiff, on the River Thames near Windsor, England, at the start of Swan Upping, Tuesday July 20, 2021. Britain's royal swan census is back a year after it was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. The annual count of the swan population began Tuesday at Eton Bridge over the River Thames in Windsor, west of London. The Swan Upping is conducted each year to tally swans, and in particular their cygnet offspring, claimed by the British monarch. (AP Photo/Urooba Jamal)