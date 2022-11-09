Snoop Dogg biopic is in development with Universal Pictures

FILE - Snoop Dogg performs a DJ set as "DJ Snoopadelic" during the "Concerts In Your Car" series on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Ventura, Calif. Universal Pictures announced Wednesday that the studio is developing a film about Snoop Dogg's life to be produced by the 51-year-old rapper. It will be written by Joe Robert Cole, who co-wrote the two “Black Panther” films, and directed by Allen Hughes, the filmmaker of “Menace II Society.” (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)