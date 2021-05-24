Bad reputation: British Museum takes new look at Rome's Nero

A museum employee poses for photographers with statues of members of the Julio-Claudian family which was from the first Roman emperor Augustus descending to Nero the last in the line, during a media preview for the "Nero: the man behind the myth" exhibition, at the British Museum in London, Monday, May 24, 2021. The exhibition, which open to visitors on May 27 and runs until October 24, explores the true story of Rome's fifth emperor informed by new research and archaeological evidence from the time. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)