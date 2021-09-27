In R. Kelly verdict, Black women see long-overdue justice

FILE - #MuteRKelly supporters protest outside R. Kelly's studio, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Chicago. Accusers and others demanding accountability for the R&B superstar over allegations that he was abusing young women and girls for decades say it took so long to get to a guilty verdict in part because his targets were Black. Kelly was convicted Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in his sex trafficking trial. Those who work against sexual violence say Black women and girls who want to speak out face a society that hypersexualizes them from a young age. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)