Winfrey, Maddow and Schwarzenegger among those helping NYC's 92nd Street Y mark 150th anniversary

FILE - Former President Bill Clinton, right, and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, center, speak with David Rubenstein at the 92nd Street Y on May 4, 2023, in New York. Oprah Winfrey, Rachel Maddow and Arnold Schwarzenegger will be among those appearing this fall at the 92nd Street Y, a New York City cultural institution and community center marking its 150th anniversary. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)