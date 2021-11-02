Tupac Shakur's life, legacy to be subject of massive exhibit

FILE - Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles on Aug. 15, 1996. Shakur’s handwritten lyrics from classic songs such as “California Love” and “Dear Momma” along galleries that pay homage to his upbringing and mother are among the artifacts featured in a massive touring museum exhibit. The Shakur Estate announced Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, that the “Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free” will open on Jan. 21, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)