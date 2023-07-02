Playwright Arthur Miller's old studio is in a Connecticut parking lot, awaiting its next act

FILE - Playwright Arthur Miller poses in front of his farmhouse, where he lives with his actress wife, in Roxbury, Conn., Aug. 7, 1958. Miller's studio, originally built at his former Roxbury home, is where he wrote and revised various plays, his autobiography "Timebends," and screenplays for films "The Misfits" and "The Crucible." The Arthur Miller Writing Studio board, along with Miller's daughter Rebecca Miller, hope to raise $1 million to restore the modest studio structure, relocate it to a nearby local library, and create programming that will inspire other writers. (AP Photo, File)