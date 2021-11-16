Miramax sues Tarantino over planned 'Pulp Fiction' NFTs

FILE - Director Quentin Tarantino poses for photographers upon arrival at the Bafta Film Awards, in central London, Sunday, Feb. 2 2020. In a suit filed Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, Miramax is suing director Tarantino over the director’s plans to create and auction off a series of NFTs based on his work on “Pulp Fiction.” (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)