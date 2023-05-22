'Brokeback Mountain' brings two rising acting stars to the London stage

In this photo released on Monday, May 22, 2023, actors Mike Faist playing Jack and Lucas Hedges as Ennis, during a scene of the play Brokeback Mountain. “Brokeback Mountain” was a star-making story onscreen. It may turn out to be the same onstage. Rising American stars Lucas Hedges and Mike Faist are making their London theater debuts in a new adaptation of Annie Proulx’s short story about two star-crossed Wyoming shepherds whose love is stifled by the strictures of their society. (Manuel Harlan via AP)