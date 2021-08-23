Mayim Bialik to guest host 'Jeopardy!' after Richards' exit

FILE - In this May. 23, 2017 file photo, Mayim Bialik poses for a photo in Los Angeles. "Jeopardy!" is back to guest hosts after the resignation of new host Mike Richards, and actor Mayim Bialik will return as the first. Sony Pictures Television announced Monday that Bialik will take the podium for three weeks of episodes. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)