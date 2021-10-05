Alan Kalter, announcer for David Letterman, dies at 78

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2003, file photo, "Late Show With David Letterman'' announcer Alan Kalter poses in the the Late Show studio in New York. Kalter, the quirky, red-headed announcer for David Letterman for two decades who frequently appeared in the show's comedy bits, has died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Stamford Hospital in Connecticut. He was 78. (Andrew Sullivan/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, File)