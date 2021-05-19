Former girl group members unite on BET to form supergroup

This combination of photos shows Pamela Long, from left, Aubrey O’Day and Kiely Williams who will participate in the reality show “BET Presents The Encore” premiering on June 9. The show includes eight singers who are former members of groups who had success in the ‘90s and 2000s, as well as Grammy-nominated R&B singer Nivea. In the 10-episode series, the singers will live together for 30 days to record an album at a home studio, learn choreography and practice vocals. (AP Photo)