Family files missing persons report for Theophilus London

FILE - Singer Theophilus London attends The Shops at Target event at the IAC Building on May 1, 2012 in New York. London's family has filed a missing persons report with Los Angeles police and are asking for the public’s help to find him. According to a family statement released Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, by Secretly, a music label group that has worked with the rapper, London’s family and friends believe someone last spoke to him in July in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)