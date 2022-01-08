Duchess of Cambridge, the reliable royal, turns 40

FILE - Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge attends the Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey, in London, April 25, 2019. Anzac Day has been commemorated in London since the first anniversary of the Anzac landings at Gallipoli in 1916, when King George V attended a service at Westminster Abbey and more than 2,000 Australian and New Zealand troops marched through the streets. The Duchess of Cambridge, who turns 40 on Sunday Jan. 9, 2022, has emerged as Britain’s reliable royal. After Prince Harry and Meghan’s stormy departure to California in 2020, the death of Prince Philip last year, and now sex abuse allegations against Prince Andrew, the former Kate Middleton remains in the public eye as the smiling mother of three who can comfort grieving parents at a children's hospice or wow the nation by playing piano during a televised Christmas concert. (Victoria Jones/Pool Photo via AP, File)