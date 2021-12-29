Schwarzenegger and Shriver divorce final after 10 years

FILE - California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and first lady Maria Shriver arrive at the California Museum for History, Women and the Arts for a ceremony to induct the first 13 individuals into the California Hall of Fame in Sacramento, Calif., on Dec. 6, 2006. Schwarzenegger and Shriver’s marriage is officially over more than 10 years after the award-winning journalist petitioned to end her then-25-year marriage to the action star and former California governor. A Los Angeles judge finalized the divorce on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Yeater, File)