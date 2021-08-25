German show traces Nazi-era artists' success after the war

A women takes a photo of the artwork 'Demons of the Hour' by artist Werner Peiner at the exhibition 'Divinely Gifted List' at the German Historic Museum in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. A new show examining how some of the Nazi's favorite artists were able to successfully continue their work in postwar Germany is set to open in Berlin this week. The exhibition at the German Historical Museum traces the lives and creations of several artists who made it onto the so-called 'Divinely Gifted List' from 1944, which was compiled on behalf of Adolf Hitler and other top Nazis. (Photo/Markus Schreiber)