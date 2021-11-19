Embattled Time’s Up, post-Cuomo, announces a ‘major reset’

Tina Tchen, then White House director for Public Engagement, appears in Washington on July 20, 2010, left, and Roberta Kaplan poses for a photo in Atherton Calif., on Nov. 12, 2019. Tchen, CEO of the Time's Up, the non-profit group that raises money to support victims of sexual harassment, resigned earlier this year after Kaplan, who also resigned as chair, advised former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on how to handle harassment allegations made against him. A report commissioned by Time’s Up and released Friday cited members who felt the organization was damaged by leaders' ties to the Democratic Party. Tchen was once Michelle Obama’s chief of staff. (AP Photo)