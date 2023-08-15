'Wounded Indian' sculpture given in 1800s to group founded by Paul Revere is returning to Boston

This May 31, 2023 photo provided by Cultural Heritage Partners, PLLC, shows the statue "Wounded Indian" sculpted in 1850 by Peter Stephenson and modeled on the ancient Roman statue "Dying Gaul," in a gallery at the Chrysler Museum of Art, in Norfolk, Va. The marble statue that depicts the heart-wrenching scene of a felled Native American pulling an arrow from his torso is being returned to the Boston-area organization cofounded by Paul Revere that thought it had been destroyed decades ago. (Stewart Gamage/Cultural Heritage Partners, PLLC via AP)