Family of 'Serial' podcast murder victim demands right to take part in hearings

FILE - Adnan Syed gets emotional as he speaks to reporters outside the Robert C. Murphy Courts of Appeal building after a hearing, Feb. 2, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. The brother of the woman Syed was once convicted of killing more than two decades ago is asking Maryland's highest court Thursday, June 8, to rule that crime victims in Maryland have a right to be heard and challenge the evidence at hearings like the one that vacated Syed's conviction. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)