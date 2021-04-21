Vancouver star Ludi Lin says 'Mortal Kombat' is an 'apt metaphor' for world divisions

Chinese-Canadian actor Ludi Lin addresses the crowd during a rally opposing discrimination against Asian communities and to mourn the victims of those affected by the Atlanta shootings, in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. "Mortal Kombat" may be based on a hit video-game franchise, but Lin says it serves as an "apt metaphor" for divisions in the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck