New Rijksmuseum exhibition showcases Renaissance portraits

Detail of the painting by Petrus Christus titled Portrait of a Young Woman, around 1470, during a press preview of the Remember Me exhibit at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. As COVID-19 lockdowns ease and borders reopen, there is a gathering at Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum of people from around Europe, depicted in more than 100 Renaissance portraits. The Dutch national museum's new exhibition “Remember Me,” covers the century 1470-1570. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)