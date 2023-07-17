Actors and writers on strike are united and determined in the face of a long summer standoff

Actors Samantha Hanratty, left, and Liv Hewson, right, members of the cast of "Yellowjackets," carry signs on a picket line outside Paramount studios in Los Angeles on Monday, July 17, 2023. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)