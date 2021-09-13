Whitehead's 'Harlem Shuffle' among Kirkus Prize nominees

This image released by Doubleday shows a portrait of Colson Whitehead, author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning “The Nickel Boys" and his most recent crime story "Harlem Shuffle." Whitehead's "Harlem Shuffle," Joy Williams' "Harrow", and Honorée Fanonne Jeffers' debut work, “The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois,” are among this year's finalists for the Kirkus Prize, $50,000 awards presented by the trade publication. (Madeline Whitehead/Doubleday via AP)