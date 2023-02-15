Major renovation planned for Athens' archaeological museum

A cleaning woman stands between statues as she watches the presentation event for the planned renovation of the National Archaeological Museum in Athens, Greece, on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The British architect, David Chipperfield, is leading the project that will expand the museum's exhibition space, create a new entrance, and garden space. The museum, which showcases artifacts from ancient Greece, is considered to be one of the most important in the world. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)