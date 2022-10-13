Team picked to make 'A Wrinkle in Time' into stage musical

This image released by Disney shows Reese Witherspoon, left, and Storm Reid in a scene from the film "A Wrinkle In Time." The classic sci-fi coming-of-age tale, has been adapted into a film, a TV movie, opera, several plays and a graphic novel. Now a stage musical is planned with music and lyrics by composer Heather Christian, a story by Lauren Yee and direction by Lee Sunday Evans. Dates for future productions, as well as additional creative team members and cast, will be announced in 2023. (Atsushi Nishijima/Disney via AP)