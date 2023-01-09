Prince Harry accuses royals of complicity in Meghan's pain

FILE - Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, right, stands with Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, during a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday May 22, 2018. Britain's Prince Harry has defended his memoir that lays bare rifts inside Britain's royal family. He says in TV interviews broadcast Sunday that he wanted to "own my story" after 38 years of "spin and distortion" by others. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP, File)