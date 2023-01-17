What's old is new: Why a Weeknd song from 2016 is now a chart smash

The Weeknd performs during The After Hours Til Dawn Global Stadium Tour at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Aug. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. The Weeknd's latest radio hit "Die For You," which sits at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, comes from an album the Toronto pop singer released six years ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP