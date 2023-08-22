Sarah Polley, Margaret Atwood to appear at Toronto International Festival of Authors

TORONTO - Canadian multihyphenate Sarah Polley will receive the Toronto Book Award at this year's Toronto International Festival of Authors, where CanLit titans including Margaret Atwood and Patrick deWitt are also set to appear.
TIFA says Polley, who won an Oscar for best adapted screenplay for her take on Miriam Toews' "Women Talking" earlier this year, will hold a talk after receiving the award.
Meanwhile, the festival says Atwood is teaming up with the New York-based Theater of War Productions to present two takes on a pandemic story: one written in 1348 about the Bubonic plague and one by Atwood in 2020 about COVID-19.
Patrick deWitt will take the stage to talk about his newest novel, "The Librarianist," his writing process and some of the works that shaped his career.
Catherine Hernandez and Emma Donoghue are also set to appear to discuss their latest projects.
The festival is set to run from Sept. 21 to Oct. 1.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2023.