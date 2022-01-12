Berlin Film Festival taking place in person despite pandemic

FILE - People line up in front of a ticket counter for tickets of the International Film Festival Berlinale inside a shopping mall at the Potsdamer Platz square in Berlin, Feb. 12, 2018. The Berlin International Film Festival will take place next month despite rising virus numbers in Germany, especially in the German capital. The festival management said Wednesday Jan. 12, 2022, only people who have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus or have recently recovered from an infection will have access. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)