How does it f-e-e-e-e-l? Bob Dylan museum opening in Tulsa

A manuscript for "Jokerman" is displayed at the Bob Dylan Center, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. The center offers an immersive film experience, performance space, a studio where visitors can play producer and "mix" different elements of instrumentation in Dylan's songs and a curated tour where people can take a musical journey through the stages of his career. (Bob Dylan Center, Tulsa, Okla., via AP)