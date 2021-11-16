New book sheds light on life of future queen of Netherlands

FILE - Netherlands' Princess Amalia poses in the garden of royal palace Huis ten Bosch in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, July 17, 2020. People in the Netherlands could get to know their future queen a little better Tuesday Nov. 16, 2021, with the publication of an officially authorized book about Princess Amalia appearing weeks before her 18th birthday. (Piroschka van de Wouw, Pool via AP, File)