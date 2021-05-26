Author Roxane Gay launches imprint Roxane Gay Books

FILE - This Nov. 18, 2017 file photo shows author Roxane Gay at the 2017 Vulture Festival Los Angeles in Los Angeles. Gay’s latest project is an imprint that will release the kinds of books she likes to read. The author of such acclaimed works as “Bad Feminist” and “Hunger” is teaming up with Grove Atlantic on Roxane Gay Books, which will publish three books a year. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)