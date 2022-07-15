Russia acquits feminist artist on trial for pornography

FILE- Feminist activist and artist Yulia Tsvetkova leaves after a court session in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Russia, Monday, April 12, 2021. A court in Russia's far east on Friday, July 15, 2022 handed a rare acquittal to Tsvektova, a feminist artist who was charged with disseminating pornography after she shared artwork online depicting female bodies. (AP Photo/Alexander Permyakov, File)