Karen Tei Yamashita to receive honorary National Book Award

This combination of photos shows cover art for "A Tropic of Orange," from left, "I Hotel," and "Brazil-Maru," by author Karen Tei Yamashita. The National Book Foundation announced Friday that Yamashita has been awarded its medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters. The 70-year-old Yamashita is an author and playwright who in such fiction (and meta-fiction) as “I Hotel” and “Tropic of Orange” blends multiple perspectives and narrative styles. (Coffee House Press via AP)