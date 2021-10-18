Posthumous Chuck Berry live album to be released in December

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2012 file photo, rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry performs "Johnny B. Goode" at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston. Dualtone Records is marking Berry's birthday by announcing the release of a live album from the late rock ’n roll legend. “Live From Blueberry Hill” is taken from performances recorded between July 2005 and January 2006 at Blueberry Hill café in St. Louis, one of Berry’s favorite places to play. The album will be released Dec. 17. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds, File)