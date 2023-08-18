Jiri Cerny, a leading Czech music critic and a voice of the 1989 Velvet Revolution, dies at 87

FILE - Music journalist Jiri Cerny speaks during a press conference to the 57th edition of the Golden Prague International Television Festival, in Prague, Aug. 25, 2020. Cerny, a leading Czech music critic who introduced western music to generations of listeners behind the Iron Curtain and became one of the voices of the 1989 anti-communist Velvet Revolution has died it was announced Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. He was 87. (Michal Krumphanzl/CTK via AP)