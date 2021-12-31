Betty White, an ageless TV star, was America's sweetheart

Flowers, stuff toys and cards are displayed at the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of the late actress Betty White, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Los Angeles. White, whose saucy, up-for-anything charm made her a television mainstay for more than 60 years, whether as a man-crazy TV hostess on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” or the loopy housemate on “The Golden Girls,” has died. She was 99. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)