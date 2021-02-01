Angelina Jolie sells painting Churchill gave as gift to FDR

An oil on canvas painting by Sir Winston Churchill Painted in Jan. 1943 called 'Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque' is displayed at Christie's auction rooms in London, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. The painting currently owned by Angelina Jolie, has an estimate of 1,500,000-2,500,000 UK pounds (2,056,489- 3,427,482 US Dollars) and will go up for sale in the Modern British Art Evening Sale at Christie's on March 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)